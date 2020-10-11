Jack Windom

1/
WINDOM, Jr., Jack Webb Jack Webb Windom, Jr., age 84 of Atlanta, Georgia, loving husband and father, died peacefully on October 1, 2020 of heart complications. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Jackson Windom; 5 children, Roxanne Curl (Derek, Sr.), Jack, III (Lisa), Danny (Bonnie), Renee Blankenship (Troy), Mark (Terrie); mother of his 5 children, Beverley Morrell (Jim); 1 brother, Herbert Windom (Patricia) of Savannah; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Velma Windom; and sisters, Erlene Lee and Jackie Waterbury. Jack was born in Atlanta. He attended Grady High School and a 5 year apprenticeship program for becoming a Journeyman of UA Local Union 72, in Atlanta. He remained a member for 60 years. Jack was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan, starting with the Atlanta Crackers at the old Ponce de Leon Ballpark, where he grew up, and on to loving the Atlanta Braves. Golf was a passion of his, before arthritis caused his physical body decline. There will not be a memorial service held, however, family will be notified of Jack's celebration of life to be held at a later date. Hope he knows how much we loved him. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
