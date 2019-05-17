ZUKER, Jack Lawshe Jack Lawshe Zuker, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 p.m. to service time in the chapel. A Military burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon's International, Bibb South Camp, U-10173, P.O. Box 20493, Macon GA 31205. Jack was born on November 26, 1930 to Jonathan Thomas Zuker, Jr. and Thelma Howell Zuker Brown. Upon graduation from North Georgia College, he served in Korea on the front lines, was awarded two Purple Hearts and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Jack returned home and began a long successful career in management and finance at GMAC. He loved fishing, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and spending time with family, especially at the lake house. He was a deacon, a devoted Gideon, and an avid reader of the Bible. He was an officer in the Macon Exchange Club and a Commander and Chaplain of The American Legion in Macon. Jack was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and the Journey Sunday School Class. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jeanette Etheredge Zuker; his sons: Jon and Andrew Zuker; his step children: Tami Crewdson and Bert (Mandy) Etheredge; his grandchildren: Kathryn-Claire, Margaret, and Mary-Holt Crewdson and Cabot Etheredge; his sister; Carole Carreker, and his nephew, Barth Norton, His first wife Betty Knox Zuker preceded him in death in 1963. Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019