|
|
ZWECKER, Jack Jack Zwecker died peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020. He was born in The Bronx, New York in 1921. The son of Samuel and Ethel. His parents were immigrants from the Ukraine and Austria. Samuel was an iron worker. Jack was the youngest of three children. They lived in a two bedroom, one bath five story walkup tenement building. He loved collecting stamps and coins. Bright beyond his years, he entered college at 16. He attended the City College of New York and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1942. After graduation he worked for General Motors in New Jersey working on torpedo bombers for the war. Then he returned to NY, and worked as a technical writer for Jordanoff Aviation writing maintenance manuals for the armed services. At that time he was drafted into the Army and was assigned to Camp Lee Virginia and after basic training he was assigned to Air Corp engineering work at Wright Paterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio until the war ended. After the war, Jack answered an ad in the paper to design overpasses for the Georgia State Highway Department for the south leg of I-75 and I-85 in Atlanta. The lure for going was a paycheck from $75 to $100 a week. He met the love of his life, Sophie Goldenberg in 1950 at a Progressive Club dance. They were married 7 months after the day they met. In 1953 Jack started his own structural engineering company and worked for over 50 years. Jack loved animals. He was an environmentalist before it was popular. He may have forgotten some names but never forget an address or phone number. He was an avid news watcher and was always up on current events and sports. His greatest love was his family and he was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children Mark and Lori Zwecker and Elisa and Bobby Ezor. Grandchildren Haley, Lindsey and Mitchell Zwecker and Danielle and Zachary (Lara) Ezor. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years Sophie Zwecker, his parents and brother and sister. He was to turn 99 on Feb. 10. He lived his life to the fullest and we are so grateful to have had him in our lives for so long. A Memorial service will be held at vath Achim Synagogue at 600 Peachtree Battle Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 1 PM immediately followed by graveside service to be held at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mount Vernon Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ahava Preschool at vath Achim Synagogue, Weinstein Hospice or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020