Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie WILLIAMSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jackie WILLIAMSON Obituary
WILLIAMSON, Jackie Kenneth Jackie Kenneth Williamson, 80 of Marietta passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Mr. Williamson is survived by his loving wife, Liz Williamson of Marietta; son, Greg Williamson and wife, Carole of Douglasville; son, Kevin McBurnett and wife, Dana of Marietta; brother, Bobby Williamson of Alabama and sister, Carolyn Williamson of Atlanta. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one very special grandson, Chris Williamson of Douglasville. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.