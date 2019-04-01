|
WILLIAMSON, Jackie Kenneth Jackie Kenneth Williamson, 80 of Marietta passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Mr. Williamson is survived by his loving wife, Liz Williamson of Marietta; son, Greg Williamson and wife, Carole of Douglasville; son, Kevin McBurnett and wife, Dana of Marietta; brother, Bobby Williamson of Alabama and sister, Carolyn Williamson of Atlanta. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one very special grandson, Chris Williamson of Douglasville. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019