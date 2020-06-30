Jacob Tutterow

TUTTEROW, Jacob "Jay" Jacob "Jay" Tutterow passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. As he told all of us in his final months: He lived a great life, his faith was strong, and he was ready. Jay was the embodiment of the American dream. Born on April 10, 1930, in Greensboro, NC, the son of truck driver father Turner Tutterow and seamstress mother Carrie Jones Tutterow, he grew up during the Depression. He put himself through college, first at NC State University and then at Florida State University, graduating with a degree in International Affairs and becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force. In service to his country as a navigator and missile officer, he traveled the world and made friends wherever he went. Colombia, Portugal, Germany, Japan, and Ethiopia were among the many backdrops to the tales from this master storyteller. Upon retirement from the Air Force after 22 years of service at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Jay began a second career with USPA & IRA (now First Command) as a financial planner for military officers, where he enjoyed great success in sales and as a regional manager. When not working, Jay had a lifelong passion for golf, and never met a stranger who didn't quickly become a friend. Jay is survived by his loving wife Sonya Crumbley Tutterow; his former wife and dear friend Sally Rogentine Tutterow; his children: Winn Tutterow (Mary); Tracey Tutterow Axnick (Ron); Sam Tutterow (Meredith); Katrina Gotts (Brud); and Kirstin Mitchell. He also leaves behind 9 wonderful grandchildren: Mary Addison and William Tutterow; Jordan and Shelbie Axnick; Abby, Boone and Ella Tutterow; and Greyson and Piper Gotts. Jay was preceded in death by his brother, James Leo Tutterow and his sister Joanne Tutterow Cathey. A memorial service will be delayed until a future date when guests can travel safely. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, or Healing Farms Ministries.