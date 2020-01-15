|
|
GAZI, Jacquelin Leigh "Jacqui" Jacquelin "Jacqui" Leigh Gazi, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and dog advocate, passed away on Thursday, January 2nd. She was 52 years old. Jacqui was born on December 15,1967 in Perth Amboy, NJ. She grew up in Green Brook, NJ, where she attended Green Brook High School. Jacqui was considered an all-star athlete and an honors student. She graduated from Emory University, and remained in the Atlanta area since, most recently residing in Avondale Estates. Having had a profound love for dogs, Jacqui was the loving mom to numerous rescue dogs over the years. She also had a special love for pugs, and founded Puglanta Dog Rescue. Jacqui is survived by her family in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to a local animal rescue group of choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020