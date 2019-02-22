|
BENTON, Jacqueline Anita Funeral Service for Ms. Jacqueline Anita Benton of Stone Mountain, GA will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher St. Covington, GA. Rev. Ronnie M. Thomas, Jr., Pastor, Dr. Clarence Kelby Heath, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories, her former husband of twenty-seven years, Rev. Hezekiah Benton, Jr.; two children, Mrs. Jocelyn Benton Glenn and Mr. Anthony Dexter Benton; three grandchildren, Jazmine Ashanti Glenn, Kevon Edward Glenn and Irian Marie Ferrand; a god son, Roychester Heard; one brother, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Marion (Myra) Heath; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Doris Heath and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the service hour. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019