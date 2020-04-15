|
"COOPER (KENDALL), Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Cooper, 69, of Davenport, FL passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1951 in Atlanta, GA and moved to Davenport in 2007. While in Atlanta Jackie worked and eventually retired as an office manager and was a member of Northwest Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Breast Cancer Survivors of Heart of Florida. Later in life, Jackie's passion was for her grandbabies, she sure loved to watch them grow. She was predeceased by her father, Wm. Ross Kendall; mother, Lucille Smith; daughter, Angel Cooper-Morales; brother, Buddy Kendall and sister, Kathy Kendall. Jackie is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Bobby Cooper; daughter, Bobbian Cooper; sons-in-law, Paul Morales, Sergio Reyes; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A private service will be held and a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to floridabreastcancer.org. Condolences and signing of the guest book, may be done via:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020