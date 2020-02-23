Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Holly Hill Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Davis


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Jacqueline Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Davis of Peachtree City, passed away February 2 1, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Davis of Peachtree City; son, Steve Davis and his wife Karen of Newnan; daughter, Robin DeLoach and her husband Terry of Wedowee, AL; sister, Sandra Brown and her husband Melvin of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Kayla Davis and Jason Whitfield. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Viola; Michelle; Janice and Alyssa. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 24, at 2 o'clock, at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770 - 964 - 4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -