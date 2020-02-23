|
DAVIS, Jacqueline Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Davis of Peachtree City, passed away February 2 1, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Davis of Peachtree City; son, Steve Davis and his wife Karen of Newnan; daughter, Robin DeLoach and her husband Terry of Wedowee, AL; sister, Sandra Brown and her husband Melvin of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Kayla Davis and Jason Whitfield. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Viola; Michelle; Janice and Alyssa. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 24, at 2 o'clock, at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770 - 964 - 4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020