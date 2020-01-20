Services
FARROW, Jacqueline Jacqueline Farrow, age 89, of Lawrenceville, GA passed January 18, 2020. Mrs. Farrow was born in Augusta, GA and was a retired bookkeeper for the University of Georgia Extension Service. She was a member of the Faith Rebekah #45 Lodge and served two terms as President of the Rebekah Assembly of Georgia. She is survived by her daughters, Renee Foster of Lawrenceville, and Mona Echols of Augusta; son, Kurt Farrow of Woodinville, WA; grandchildren, Jason Simon, Joseph Echols, Natalie Evans, Heather LaPorte, Melissa White, Kevin Farrow and Stephanie Schreiber; great-grandchildren, Jack and George LaPorte, Emily White and Ivy Evans; brother, Lionel Waddey. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, January 23rd, at Duluth First United Methodist Church. The Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770 - 476 - 2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 20, 2020
