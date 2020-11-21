1/1
Jacqueline Fiedler
FIEDLER, Jacqueline Joanne

Jacqueline Joanne Fiedler, of 106 Bridgewater Dr., Greenville, SC, died peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. Born on May 1,1948, in Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of Mary Louise Fornes Fiedler and Donald H. Fiedler. She attended American University in Washington, D.C. and embarked on a career in the mortgage banking industry starting at C. Douglas Wilson Co. in Greenville and retiring as a New England Territory Manager for PMI Insurance in 1979. Having settled in Greenville in the early 70s, her life in the community included dramatics, politics, duplicate bridge clubs, her church ministry, organizing for fellow lupus sufferers and getting single folks together.

Jackie worked onstage and backstage at the Greenville Little Theater winning a local Oscar for her performance in Sweet Charity during director Bob McLane's era. She served as president of the SC Chapter of the Lupus Foundation. A founding member of Prince of Peace church in Taylor's SC, she sang alto in the choir and served in the church ministry. She was an avid bridge player and helped organize a network of Greenville "singles".

Jackie was proud of her politics, supporting candidates she believed in at the local, state and national levels, primarily working with her friends in Upstate Republican Women. She was a delegate to state and national conventions and attended President Reagan's inauguration.

She will be remembered for her exuberant spirit. She reached out to others with sincere interest and good cheer, enriching their lives with her caring nature. Her smile and wit made every gathering special.

She is survived by her two sisters, Karin Nelson (David) of Greenville, SC and Stephanie Deyo (Russ) of Bay Head NJ; her nieces, Jacqueline Deyo (Alex Mitchell) and Emily Stiles (Brandon); her nephews, Stephen Nelson (Tina) and Bentz Deyo (Jennifer); plus great-nephews, Dylan, Colin and Kyle Nelson, Mathis and Oscar Seys, Charlie, Gunner and Archer Stiles; and great-niece, Hailey Deyo.

The family would like to thank the devoted medical professionals who cared for Jackie throughout her lifelong struggle with lupus and her final illness.

There will be a vigil service at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main St., Greenville, SC on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Although there can be no formal reception, all will be welcome at the vigil. Friends are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at, Taylors, SC on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM with recitation of the Rosary prior to Mass. Internment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Vigil
07:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
NOV
23
Rosary
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
