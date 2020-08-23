HAMMOND, Jacqueline Jacqueline Williams Hammond, a 49-year resident of Forsyth County, died peacefully Aug. 14 at the home of her granddaughter, Madeline Lowery, surrounded by family. Jackie was born 1924 in Winder, GA to Robert Samuel and Martha Elizabeth Durham Williams. She was educated at Winder High School and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. In 1943, she moved with her parents to Decatur. There she worked for AT&T and met Jack Hammond, a Navy seaman, stationed in Chamblee. They married in 1944 and raised their five children. Jackie converted to Catholicism after her marriage and was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption church, where their children attended school. In 1971, Jack and Jackie moved to their home on Lake Lanier which became a gathering place for happy family events and an anchor of many memories. They were early residents of the Bridgewater subdivision where Jackie served as secretary of the homeowners' association for many years. They were married 56 years until his death in 2000. Jackie was an avid reader, enjoyed homemaking and gardening, and was an active member of the Forsyth Homemakers Club. Jackie was preceded by her husband, Jack, and daughter, Claire Windover. She is survived by her children: Jack Hammond, Jr. (Kyong), Carol Treadway (Walter), David Hammond (Gwen), and Jody Hammond (Jan); son-in-law, David Windover; brother, Richard Williams (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Alice Williams:16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, date to be determined. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her soul now rests in peace, after a life well lived on earth!



