WILLIS (HOLLAND), Jacqueline "Jackie" Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Holland Willis, age 96, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Roswell, GA. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia on September 15, 1923 to the late Homer and Imogene Holland. Jacqueline graduated from Statesboro High School in 1941 and was married to Francis Emmett Willis in 1947. Before moving from Savannah in 1964 she worked as office manager for the Southern Marine Company. She was a past president of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of the Georgia Salzberger Society and the Savannah Garden Club. "Jackie" was a quintessential southern lady who was devoted to her family and friends and was known by all for her generosity, wisdom and spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Emmett Willis. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melinda Willis of Roswell, GA and a grandson, Cael Willis. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. www.dealfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020