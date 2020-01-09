Services
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Holland Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Holland Willis Obituary
WILLIS (HOLLAND), Jacqueline "Jackie" Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Holland Willis, age 96, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Roswell, GA. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia on September 15, 1923 to the late Homer and Imogene Holland. Jacqueline graduated from Statesboro High School in 1941 and was married to Francis Emmett Willis in 1947. Before moving from Savannah in 1964 she worked as office manager for the Southern Marine Company. She was a past president of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of the Georgia Salzberger Society and the Savannah Garden Club. "Jackie" was a quintessential southern lady who was devoted to her family and friends and was known by all for her generosity, wisdom and spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Emmett Willis. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melinda Willis of Roswell, GA and a grandson, Cael Willis. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. www.dealfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Deal Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -