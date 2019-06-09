|
JETER, Jacqueline Jacqueline "Jackie" Jeter entered into eternal peace on June 6, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son - Spring Hill funeral home in mid-town Atlanta on June 11, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 pm. A graveside funeral service will be held at Westview Cemetery on June 12 at 2:00 pm. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Edith Wallace, her sister Nancy O'Dwyer, and her husband of 64 years, William C Jeter. Jackie is survived by her children, Karl (Nancy), Karen, Kenneth, and Keith and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel, Kyle Gordon (Kitrina), Kevin and Aaron and two great-grandaughters, Honour Jeter and Arrow Gordon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 9 to June 10, 2019