Jacqueline Koplowitz

KOPLOWITZ, Jacqueline Jacqueline Yocheved Henriques Koplowitz passed peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. Arguably the world's most stubborn, compassionate, and practical woman, she left the world on her own terms, shortly after being read final Viduy (last rites). Her final instructions to her family were to support one another and to find joy in life going forward. Her life was devoted to helping others: providing a voice for those in want of an advocate, finding justice for those who did not have it, giving aid to those who needed it. Through her career at Jewish Federation, Amcha, Retreat From Violence, JF&CS, and more, she worked tirelessly to leave the world a better place than she found it and she succeeded. To all who were in her sphere, whether family, friends, or acquaintances, she was an inspiration. She was well known for being reliable, efficient, classy, imperious, warm, caring, pragmatic, and (sigh) usually right. She is survived by husband Gil Frank; twin sister, Jennifer Phillips and her husband Fred; brother, Brian Motta and his wife Mary, and brother Ainsley Henriques and his wife Marjorie; daughter, Nechama Koplowitz and her husband Michael Huey; and granddaughter, Gavriella Koplowitz. She was predeceased by daughter Batsheva Koplowitz. In lieu of flowers (which she never much enjoyed anyway) the family requests that donations be made to Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta or to Bnai Torah synagogue. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
