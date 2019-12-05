Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Jacqueline Lambert Obituary
LAMBERT, Jacqueline Cook Mrs. Jacqueline Cook Lambert of Palmetto passed away November 30, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Old Campbell County Historical Society and the Coweta County Genealogical Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley J. Lambert, Jr and granddaughters, Elizabeth Lambert and Amanda Lambert. Mrs. Lambert is survived by her sons, Dudley Lambert, III and his wife Guywn of Tyrone; Frank Lambert and his wife Karen of Palmetto; grandchildren, Jay and Amy Lambert; Wes and Ginny Lambert; John and Melissa Lambert and Philip Lambert; great grandchildren, Callie, Lauren, Jack, Will, Owen and Zachary. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Capes and Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to First United Methodist Church of Palmetto, 504 Church St., Palmetto, GA 30268. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until service time on Saturday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019
