MCLAUGHLIN (PARRIS), Jacqueline Mary Helen Jacqueline Parris McLaughlin, 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Aug. 3, 2019. Born June 20, 1933, in Copper Hill, TN, Jackie grew up on Galloway Road in Blue Ridge, GA. The sixth of seven children, she was preceded in death by her parents Avery Johnson and Jessie Mae (Hickey) Parris; brothers Avery James, Jr., Phillip Douglas, and Johnny Nathaniel; sister, brother-in-law, and nephew JoAnne, Orville, and David Opp; sister-in-law Jane Parris; and, son Timothy John McLaughlin. Left to cherish her memory, survivors include children Kristina Zurlino (Chamblee, GA), Deborah Banks/Steven Marks (Atlanta, GA), and Jack McLaughlin, Jr. (Rome, GA); grandchildren James Kinzer, Sam and Jesse Zurlino; brothers Sam and Ben Parris, sister-in-law Mildred Parris; and, dearly loved nieces, nephews, and grand dogs. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 5, 2019, 2 PM, at Toccoa Baptist Church, Old US Hwy. 76, Morganton, GA 30560. Burial Toccoa Baptist Church Cemetery adjoining the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toccoa Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019