TERRY, Jacqueline A Service Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Ms. Jacqueline R. Terry, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Albany, Georgia will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11 AM, at World Changers Church International, Dr. Creflo A. Dollar, Eulogist; Pastor Carol L. Jones, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Remains will lie in repose from 9 AM until the hour of service. Survivors are her love, Milton Downs; son, Shawn (Briana) Downs; daughter, Deundria Downs (fiancé, Marcus Crockett); grandchildren, Dy'Keya, Serenity, and Zoey; brothers, Mike (Carel) Terry, and Ken (Ann) Terry; her stepmother, Bettye Grier; her stepsister, Rashonda Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church, at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020