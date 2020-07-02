Jacquelyn Brantley

BRANTLEY, Jacquelyn Marie October 15, 1950 June 18, 2020 She was the heart and guiding light of her family, and an inspiration to everyone she encountered. She will always be our beacon. Jackie was the oldest daughter of Miriam Laughlin Brantley and Haskew H. Brantley, Jr., former Georgia State Senator from the 56th District. Jackie's grandparents were Haskew H. Brantley, Sr. and Maggie Hicks Brantley from Atlanta GA, Heberd and Margaret Kenaston Laughlin from Sea Island, GA, her aunt and uncle were Pat and Bob Laughlin from St. Simons Island, GA. Jackie is survived by two sisters, Lynn Brantley and Douglas Tuttle, Lake Tahoe, NV, Sue and Daniel Lipson, Great Barrington, MA, brother, David Brantley, St. Simons Island, GA, nephews, Christopher Lowell and Kerry Bishé, Andrew Lowell, and nieces, Mimi and Michelle Lipson, Aunt Nelda and Bob Burke of St. Simons Island, GA, and cousins Ginny Lang, Barbara Avery, Lori Falls and Bo Laughlin. In the 1980's Jackie's father, Haskew helped found Residential Resources (RRA) and Jackie became a group home resident in Roswell, GA. That became Enable of Georgia which is now part of InCommunity, Atlanta, GA. In 2015 Jackie retired to Annandale Village, where she received incredible nursing care and enjoyed her "Anniebelle Family" for five happy years. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to Annandale Village, 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024, (770) 945-8381.



