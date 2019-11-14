Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Cascade Chapel
Jacquelyn Collins Obituary
COLLINS, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Jacquelyn "Jackie" Collins passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 70. Jackie was born January 22, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jackie is survived by sisters Judy Minatee, Gail "Tina" Turner, brothers Gregory (Peggy) Turner, Gary (Michelle) Turner, and Lawrence Turner, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Memorial Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3pm in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
