GWINN, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Jacquelyn Thomas "Jackie" Gwinn, age 88, passed away on May 28, after a prolonged struggle with respiratory disease. Born and raised in Atlanta, she first attended Girls High School; shortly after World War II, when Atlanta Public Schools became coeducational, she was transferred to Hoke Smith High School, where she graduated. Jackie was a beautiful and elegant lady with a magnetic personality and a wonderful sense of humor. In her younger, healthier days she enjoyed reading, cooking, playing piano and listening to classical music. She was especially fond of opera and regularly attended annual performances of the Metropolitan Opera until that ensemble cut Atlanta from its tour schedule. She was an avid golfer who was very popular among the women's golfing group at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Gwinn, Jr., and by her eldest grandchild, Stephanie Autrey Gwinn. She is survived by two sons and their wives; Mitchell (III) and Kathy Gwinn of Lake Blackshear, GA; Wesley and Monica Gwinn of Marietta, GA and eight grandchildren and their spouses: Matt and Melissa Gwinn of Atlanta, GA; Michael and Lara Reagan of Marietta, GA; Emily and John Vaughan of Cumming, GA; Major (USMC) Jason and Courtney Gwinn of Ft. Bragg, NC; Natalie and Keith Lutz of Gaylesville, AL; Ansley Gwinn of Johns Creek, GA; Kaley and Patrick Foley of Bozeman, MT; Alex and Kayla Gwinn of Canton, GA. She is further survived by fifteen great-grandchildren and one brother; Pat Thomas of Atlanta, GA. Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, GA at 11:00 a.m., with chapel visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of usual remembrances, please make memorial contributions to The Atlanta Lyric Theatre C/O www.atlantalyrictheatre.com. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at a nearby restaurant immediately following the service. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary