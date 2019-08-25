|
STILLMAN (CALDWELL), Jacquelyn Jacquelyn Caldwell Stillman passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving sons when she went -peacefully in her sleep. Jackie was born In a small wood frame house on Atlanta Road in Smyrna to Quida Mae McCart and Fulton M. "Dock" Caldwell In 1927. She grew up surrounded by many cousins, aunts and uncles on State Street In Atlanta. After graduating from Okeefe High School, she went to work at Davison's downtown where she met her future husband Philip Stillman who preceded her in death in 2005. They had a loving marriage that lasted for 53 years. Jacquelyn is survived by her sons, Philip and Scott, her nephew Steven in Orlando, so many loving cousins - and a few lifelong friends - all whom she adored with all her heart. At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019