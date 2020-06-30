THOMAS, SCOTT, GAINEY, Jacquelyn Mrs. Jacquelyn Gainey, Scott, Thomas passed June 25, 2020. Born to the late Willie B. Gainey and Zora Helen Heard Gainey on Sept. 29, 1949. A 1967 graduate of C. L. Harper High School. She attended Clark Atlanta University and graduated from Blayton Business School. Retired from Delta Air Lines. Public viewing will be on Wednesday, July 1, from 3 PM - 6 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Graveside Services, Thursday, July 2, 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery. She is survived by son, Kimani Scott (Laura), granddaughters, Nile and Eden Scott, Brother, Adrian Gainey, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. (404) 691-3810.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store