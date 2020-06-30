Jacquelyn Thomas Scott Gainey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS, SCOTT, GAINEY, Jacquelyn Mrs. Jacquelyn Gainey, Scott, Thomas passed June 25, 2020. Born to the late Willie B. Gainey and Zora Helen Heard Gainey on Sept. 29, 1949. A 1967 graduate of C. L. Harper High School. She attended Clark Atlanta University and graduated from Blayton Business School. Retired from Delta Air Lines. Public viewing will be on Wednesday, July 1, from 3 PM - 6 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Graveside Services, Thursday, July 2, 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery. She is survived by son, Kimani Scott (Laura), granddaughters, Nile and Eden Scott, Brother, Adrian Gainey, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. (404) 691-3810.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved