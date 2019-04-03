BENNETT, Jacquie Perry Jacquie Perry Bennett, age 72, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Andrew "Andy" Bennett, Sugar Hill, GA; daughters, Beth Weaver, Gainesville, GA and Jill McKee, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Neil Weatherford, Simon Rivera, Daniel Bennett and Alyssa McKee; sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Joseph Willis, Palm Beach, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Joy Perry, Hawthorne, FL; five nieces; one nephew; and several cousins. Mrs. Bennett was born November 8, 1946 in Lima, OH. She was a 1965 graduate of North Miami High School and a 1982 graduate of Miami Dade Community College with an Associate's Degree. She was a retired teacher from Gwinnett County Public School System having taught at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee and retiring after twenty years of service. She was the Founding President of Animal Rehab Center in Miami, FL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 5th from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary