Jaime Kumle Obituary
KUMLE, Jaime Michelle Jaime Michelle Kumle, 29, of Alpharetta, GA, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A native of Naperville, IL, Jaime was a daughter of Bill and Kathy Wallace Kumle. Jaime attended the University of South Carolina and was a graduate of Kennesaw State University, majoring in Criminal Justice. Jaime attended Elevation Church. Jaime's passions included riding horses, the outdoors, and her beloved dog, Jack. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Lauren and Alyssa Kumle. A memorial service celebrating Jaime's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA, 30022. Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family in North Carolina. The online register is available at; www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020
