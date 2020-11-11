1/
Jamar and Ann Marie Robinson
{ "" }
The principal of Westlake High School and his wife died during a weekend trip to Puerto Rico, the Fulton County school system confirmed Wednesday.

Jamar and Ann Marie Robinson drowned while swimming in the ocean near their hotel, according to a Puerto Rico news account.

A native of Atlanta, Jamar Robinson graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School and then attended Florida A&M University before earning advanced degrees at Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University.

Ann Marie Robinson, who also studied at FAMU, was an assistant professor at Georgia State University.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
