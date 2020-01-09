|
ADAMS, Jr., James Author James Author Adams Jr., 62, of Atlanta died December 26, 2019. He is survived by his children Mason Connor Adams and Carolina Lee Adams of Atlanta and was preceded in death by wife, Laurie Felvey Adams, and his parents, James Arthur and Weeta Lang Adams of Atlanta. James contributed to the Atlanta community through his service as a board member of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. He was a former trustee of Columbia Theological Seminary and The Westminster Schools, which honored him with its distinguished alumni service award. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Commerce Club, Capital City Club, and Rotary Club of Atlanta and was a founding member of the Vinings Club. As a founder and president of Adams Container Corp. in Toccoa, he served on the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts councils, chaired the Foothills United Way Campaign, and was chairman of the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the Atlanta Youth Academy or Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020