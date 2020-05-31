ADCOCK, II, James James Edward Adcock II, age 57, of Conyers, GA, passed away on May 17, 2020. Services to be announced. Jim was born on October 27, 1962 in Tucker GA; to James Edward Adcock and Tencie Lee Bennett Adcock. He grew up in Conyers and graduated from Heritage High School in 1980. Jim attended the Georgia Institute of Technology joining the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and graduated with a BS in industrial engineering in 1985. He worked for 2 years with McDonald Douglas in Long Beach, CA. Jim returned home to Georgia and became a Civil Servant for the Army. For 5 1/2 years he was the Master Planner at Ft. Benning where he met his wife Yvonne Saunders Scott. Through the years Jim's loving demeanor and selfless heart joined with his sharp wit touched everyone that knew him. His avid love of sports was apparent in many ways from his ardent support of the Rockdale Youth Baseball Association, his love of long distance running, and membership in the Atl. track club to his passion for GA Tech football and lifelong support of the Falcons and Braves. It was a rare autumn Saturday that Jim wasn't at a tailgate gathering supporting his beloved yellow jackets. Jim loved travelling to England (he was an avowed Anglophile) Maui and Florida. Particularly to Disney world where he ran many marathons. Jim is preceded in death by his father James Edward Adcock his mothers Tencie Lee Bennett Adcock and Bettye Joe Murphy. Jim is survived by: his wife, Yvonne; daughter, Katelyn Michelle (Lucas) Smith; his son, Christopher James Adcock; step daughter, Allison Kathleen Scott; stepsons, Matthew Kent (Mindy) Scott, Zachary Millard Scott; brothers, Gregory Scott Murphy, Christopher Lee Murphy; sister, Deborah Lee (Scott) Brown; Aunt Virginia Bennett Richardson, and dearest friends Paul and Ann Schlumper as well as numerous cousins nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Jim's honor. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Adcock family.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.