James Albert BIBBS Sr.

James Albert BIBBS Sr. Obituary
BIBBS, Sr., James Albert Celebration Services for Mr. James Albert Bibbs, Sr., will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 1pm at Greater Bethel AME Church, 2455 Lakewood Ave., SW., Atlanta., GA ., 30315. Rev. Raymond Bowers, Pastor. His remains will lie in state 12noon until the hour of service. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12noon-5pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
