ALLEN, James Norris James Norris Allen, 94, of Duluth, passed to eternal life on April 14, 2019, with his loving daughter holding his hand. Born in Forsyth County, Georgia, Allen lived in metro Atlanta, Macon, Statesboro and Jesup during his lifetime. Online condolences may be expressed at www.billheadfuneralhome. com. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Duluth, with Rev. Keith Murdock and Rev. Mark Danzey and Dr. Mark Hearn officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019