ALLEN, Jr., Commissioner James Commissioner James Allen Jr., 89, of Atlanta, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 10:00 am, in our Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 12 Noon until 7:30 pm at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.