James Allen Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, Jr., Commissioner James Commissioner James Allen Jr., 89, of Atlanta, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 10:00 am, in our Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 12 Noon until 7:30 pm at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-4685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved