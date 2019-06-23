ALLRED, Sr., James W. James W. Allred, Sr., "Jim", 92, of Sandy Springs, died on Tuesday, the 18th of June 2019. Born on December 23, 1926 in Lexington, NC he was the son of the late Charles Lovell Allred, Sr. and Patty Florence Daniels Allred Purdum. Jim was the fifth child of six children. Jim's family moved to Danville, VA, where he grew up and graduated from George Washington High School. Jim enjoyed all sports but his first love was football. His high school team were state champions and he was all state tackle. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on his eighteenth birthday and served until the end of World War II. Jim graduated from Randolph Macon Men's College in Ashland, VA where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and began his career in textiles, moving to St. Louis, MO where he met his wife of 63 years, June Wallace Allred. He rose to Midwest Sales Manager. As the family grew, another promotion took him to New York City and the family lived in Ridgewood, NJ. Jim and June welcomed the opportunity to move and raise their three children in Atlanta where Jim changed his career to the furniture industry, where he worked until he retired at 80. Jim enjoyed ALTA tennis, gardening, sports, traveling and keeping up with current events. He was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Surviving are his wife, June, their children, James W., Jr., (Susan), grandchildren, Sean James (Katie), and the late Charles Joseph, great grandchildren, Emma, Ethan and Tristan; their daughter, Amy Allred Quinn (Terry Quinn), grandchildren, Matthew, James, and Caroline Quinn Doud (Patrick); their son, Colonel (US Army Retired) John C. (Elizabeth), grandchildren, Chandler, Abigail, and Emily. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, the 27th of June at two o'clock in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emory Saint Joseph's Winship Cancer Center or Randolph Macon College in Ashland, VA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary