ANDERSON, James S. "Jim" James S. Anderson (Jim) was born on August 12, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia to Walter Edwin Anderson and Edith Moore Anderson. Jim grew up on Lenox Road and graduated from North Fulton High School. He attended Georgia Tech and Georgia State University before deciding college was not for him. Jim had an instinctive and self taught understanding of how things worked that enabled him from work as a plumber, electrician, and quickly to modern computing in the early 1960s as a software engineer. Jim retired from the State of Georgia as a Sr. Data Analyst. After retirement, Jim was able to enjoy his true work passion as a skilled handyman always offering his services to repair or build anything having to do with the home or automobile. He could build a car from parts or build a dark room to support his interest in photography. He also had a passion for dogs that started when he was a toddler after his German Shepherd, Sissa, saved his life by pushing him out of the path of a passing truck on Lenox Rd. Jim loved dogs and always kept dog treats in his pocket. Jim also had a deep religious faith. He was very active in his church and enjoyed his meditation group. This helped him and his family immensely during his final weeks. Jim's overriding passion was his family. His mainstay was his wife of 62 years, Helen. He could not function without her. Jim was also very proud of his children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen Sterne Anderson of Atlanta and his children; Laura A. Fawcett (Marc), James S. Anderson, Jean A. Nelson (Mark), all of Atlanta, and Helen H. Anderson of Yachats, Oregon. He is also survived by his grandchildren; William S. Fawcett, Emily A. Fawcett, and Alexander P. Nelson. The family is very thankful for the amazing staff at Canterbury Court. They provided loving and skillful care for Jim over the last five months. The memorial service for Jim will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019