James Anderson
ANDERSON, III, James

Robertson

James Robertson Anderson III, 59, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on November 28, 2020 with his family by his side.

James was born in London, England to Col. James R. and Mary Anne Anderson on August 9, 1961.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Col. James R. and Mary Anne Anderson, his sister Linda Frances Anderson. James is survived by his wife Karen Wiggley Anderson, son Cameron James Anderson, sisters, Sharon Anderson of Bryan, TX, Robin Conrad (Frank Conrad) of Moss Bluff, LA, Janet Anderson of League City, TX.

James graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA in 1986. James worked for Analysts Inc./Bureau Veritas for 27 years.

The family would like to thank Pastor Dan Kachikis of First Colony Bible Chapel for all his support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or MD Anderson.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Pastor Dan Kachikis will be officiating.

The family asks that you please dress like you were coming for an afternoon visit - not like you are coming to say goodbye.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
