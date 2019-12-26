|
|
NORRIS, James William Funeral Service for Mr. James William Norris of 6214 Hudson St., Covington, GA entered eternal rest on Dec. 21, 2019. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 12 Noon, at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4606 Springfield Dr., Newborn, Georgia, Rev. Jerry Stokes, Pastor, Reverend Richard Murphy, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Westside Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Mr. Derek D. Norris, Ms. Mary Wyatt, Ms. Sherry Moody, Ms. Deborah Norris and Mrs. Nerissa Norris Burress (Sean), seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 10 AM, until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 11 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019