APPLING, James James R. Appling, age 84, of Buford, GA passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandson, Corey Appling; parents, Rev. Millard and Loy Appling; sister, Lola Appling Smithson and her husband, Jim Smithson. Mr. Appling is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Shirley Ann Bagley Appling, Buford; children, Tim and Beverly Appling, Florida, Janet and Dale Burrell, Lawrenceville, GA, Glen Appling, Buford, GA, Paula and Michael Jamieson, Suwanee, GA; eight grandchildren, Kelly and Seth Hawkins, Zeke Appling, Ryan Burrell, Christen and Jared Hughes, Christopher and Jessica Jamieson; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Cooper Hawkins, and third one due in November; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Emily Appling, Young Harris, GA, Richard and Diane Appling, Bowman, GA, Joe and Pat Appling, Lawrenceville, GA, Bobbie Nuckolls, Enterprise, AL ; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carole and Vic Webb, Mexico Beach, FL, Rachel and Terry Underwood, Hoschton, GA, Margaret and Don McDaniel, Lawrenceville, GA, Faye and Otis Presley, Hoschton, GA, Margie and Mike McDowell, Atlanta, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Appling was born on April 6, 1935 in Sugar Hill, GA. He was a 1954 graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna, GA. Mr. Appling retired from the Atlanta Police Department as a Supervisor of ID and Records after thirty-five years in law enforcement. He was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2 PM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Appling officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 31 from 5 until 8 PM and again on Sunday from 12 PM until time for the service at 2 PM. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2019