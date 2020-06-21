James Bailey
BAILEY, James James Christy Bailey, 91, of Atlanta died June 8, 2020 after a brief illness. A native of Atlanta, he was predeceased by his wife of 66 years Nancy Alexander Bailey and his sons John and Kim Bailey. Jim was a civil engineering graduate of Georgia Tech and M.I.T. He was an army veteran who worked in the concrete manufacturing field for his entire professional career. Jim was a devout Catholic whose interests included Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Jim & Nancy enjoyed spending their last years with the many friends they made at The Mansions at Sandy Springs and he especially enjoyed winning at trivia games! He is survived by his daughters, Claire Carraway (Frazier), Carol, Marie & Melanie Bailey; grandchildren, Matthew Bailey (Maggie), Margaret & Bailey Carraway; and great-grandchildren, Carter & Madison Bailey. The funeral will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA on Saturday, June 27th @ 11 AM. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
