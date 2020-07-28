James Bailey

BAILEY, James A. "Al" 1931 - 2020 Al Bailey, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home in Roswell, GA. He was born on November 23, 1931 to Lillian Bailey in ATLANTA, GA. Al met the love of his life, Hester Alewine, at First Methodist Church, where they married on November 21, 1951. They were members of First Methodist for many years, and later were devoted members of The Cathedral of Saint Philip on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. Al retired from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1997 after a long career in advertising, and served in the Naval Air Reserve. He is remembered fondly by those who knew and loved him as a larger-than-life presence with a perpetually boyish grin. A history buff and first-class storyteller, he was always ready with an historical anecdote or a joke. He was also an avid gun collector and loved traveling the world with his wife. Al was preceded by his mother, Lillian, and his beloved daughter, Debra Hillringhouse. He is survived by his wife, Hester, his niece, Jolinda Vishio, his sister- and brother-in-law and close friends Joan and Bill Smolk, Benny and Sandy Cook, and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, Hester Bailey asks that loved ones donate in Al's name to North Fulton Community Charities or the Salvation Army.