BAIRD, James Harry James Harry Baird, age 74, of Flowery Branch passed away peacefully at home with his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Harry was the son of the late James Talmadge "JT" Baird and Mary Lourene Parks Baird. He was also preceded in death by infant granddaughter, Bailey Ann Baird, and brother-in-law, RB Stinchcomb. Harry is survived by his wife, Joanne Graham Baird, and his children Dawn Baird Compton and husband, Gary, James Marty Baird and wife, Gena, and Jessica Sartain. Grandchildren include Chris Compton and wife Lauren, Taylor Compton, Austin Baird, Jonah Baird, Breanna Baird, Nicholas Cato, Dylan Morrison, and Devin Morrison, as well as great-grandchildren Chesney and Presley Compton. Harry is also survived by sisters Wanda Stinchcomb and Sara Lewis, brother Dick Dean, mother-in-law Hazel Graham, sister-in-law Diane Vendelin, brother and sister-in-law Tim and Julie Graham, beloved fur baby Max Baird, as well many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Harry grew up in Braselton, GA, but resided in Flowery Branch, GA where he enjoyed spending time with family, singing at church, playing golf, and cheering on the Dawgs. He was the successful business owner of TSS Photography of Northeast Georgia for over 20 years, where he achieved many great accomplishments. Harry will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted dad, papa, brother, friend, coach, worship leader and the S.A.B.W. (self-appointed boss of the world) as titled by his grandchildren. We would like to thank Dr. Stephen Lucas and Jamie, Jessica, Christy, Alan, and Rashay with Compassionate Care Hospice Services for the tremendous care provided. Funeral services will be held at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, 2:00 PM, November 3, 2019. Officiating Pastor Tim Hunter and Bishop Jerry Gaddis. Pallbearers will be nephews Chuck, TJ, and Chip Stinchcomb, Brian Freeman, Eddie Butler, and Lee Fite. The family will receive friends Saturday, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, November 2, 2019 and Sunday, 12 noon till service time November 3, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hoschton City Cemetery with United States Army Military Honors. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019