BARBUTO, James J. Passed away April 26,2019 in Atlanta Georgia Born March 13,1970 he was an Air Force brat who enjoyed his life in 2 countries and 6 different states finally settling in Panama City Florida for over 20 years He is survived by his mother Kelly Caldwell of Atlanta, father James R Barbuto of Crestview Florida and sister Katherine Stoykovich (Andre) of New Hampshire niece Lily and nephew Asa Services to be held late May in New Hampshire
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019