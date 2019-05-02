Resources
More Obituaries for James BARBUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James BARBUTO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James BARBUTO Obituary
BARBUTO, James J. Passed away April 26,2019 in Atlanta Georgia Born March 13,1970 he was an Air Force brat who enjoyed his life in 2 countries and 6 different states finally settling in Panama City Florida for over 20 years He is survived by his mother Kelly Caldwell of Atlanta, father James R Barbuto of Crestview Florida and sister Katherine Stoykovich (Andre) of New Hampshire niece Lily and nephew Asa Services to be held late May in New Hampshire
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.