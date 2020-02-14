Resources
BARKER, James "Jim" James "Jim" Barker; devoted husband, father, and grandfather, went to the Lord on Feb. 7, 2020. Jim was born in Charleston, SC to James and Lisa Barker in 1952 and resided in the greater Atlanta area for the last 27 years. He had four great passions in his life; his wife Cook, his family, the Operating Room, and the beach. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James, and his Mother, Lisa. Jim is survived by his wife Carol "Cook", two children, Susan and Jacob (Jennifer), and three grandchildren, Alexis, Wesley, and Leah. A tribute to Jim will be held Feb. 21, from 12 PM to 1 PM, at the Northside Hospital Doctor's Center Auditorium; 980 Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020
