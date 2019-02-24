Services
James Barton III Obituary
BARTON, III, James Brown James Brown Barton, III Age 91 of Atlanta passed away at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Jim was born in Washington, GA June 7, 1927 to the late James B. and Maude G. Barton. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from North Fulton High School and The University of Georgia. He served in the US Navy 1944-1946. Jim is preceded in death by his brother Guerry G. Barton. He is survived by his wife Nancy L. Bruce, sister Peggy Barton Johnson (Jack) and children James E. Barton (Margaret), Bruce C. Barton (Tara) and Catherine M. Kath (Gary) also his grandchildren Maddie and Preston Kath, Demaree and William Barton all of Portland, OR. He survived also by stepchildren Bruce R. Smith (Jennifer), Alison Smith, Kevin C. Smith (Jessica) and grandchildren Isabella and Harrison Smith. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held 1 o'clock Saturday March 2nd at St. Bede's Episcopal Church 2601 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA, 30345. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Bede's Episcopal Church. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019
