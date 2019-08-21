|
BEHRENS, Father James Stephen Father James Stephen Behrens, OCSO, a monk at the Monastery of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit died on Thursday, August 15th, 2019. A monk of 25 years and a priest of 45 years, he served as a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey for over twenty years before entering the monastery in 1994. Father James was 71 years old when the Lord called him. The celebration of the Funeral Mass of the Resurrection and the burial will be on Wednesday, August 21, at 10:00 AM at the monastery church. Father James is the author of six books; two of them containing collections of photographs, each captivating image is accompanied by brief snippets of inspirational words to spark reflection and inner thought. He is the author of the bestseller Portraits of Grace. He is a longtime contributor to the National Catholic Reporter, and his writings have appeared in Notre Dame Magazine, St. Anthony Messenger, the Liguorian, and Living Faith. He is a regular contributor to the Georgia Bulletin and various other publications. Father James was born in Brooklyn, New York after his parents relocated from New Orleans, Louisiana. Most of his youth was spent in Montclair, New Jersey, which is the focus of many of his essays. He tends to write on the significance of the ordinary, the sacredness of what comes our way every day and seems to recede from our grasp. His fresh, down-to-earth reflections show how modern monasticism can have a powerful impact on the lives and spirituality of people living far beyond cloister walls. Father James is one of seven siblings. His brothers John and James Behrens preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters Mary Behrens McCarthy (Brian) of Atlanta, Margaret (Meg) Brown (James) of Herndon, Virginia and brothers Robert F. Behrens (Marnie) of Highpoint, NC, Peter Behrens (Bonnie) of Troy, Michigan and God Mother Mary Dwyer of Brooklyn, NY. Father James was a loving uncle to three nephews and five nieces. Condolences and memorial offerings may be sent in Fr. James' memory to: The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094 Attn: Abbot Augustine. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life." John 3:16
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019