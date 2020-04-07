Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Jones Family Cemetery
Leland, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bellamy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bellamy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bellamy Obituary
BELLAMY, Bishop James C. Bishop James C. Bellamy, of Atlanta, expired Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, 3:00 PM in the Jones Family Cemetery, Leland, North Carolina with Davis Funeral Home, Wilmington, North Carolina handling the arrangements. He leaves to cherish his memories: five children, Rufus Burst, Robin E. Smith (Stanley), Veronica D. Bellamy, Karen A. Doyle, and Vincent J. Bellamy; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -