|
|
BELLAMY, Bishop James C. Bishop James C. Bellamy, of Atlanta, expired Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, 3:00 PM in the Jones Family Cemetery, Leland, North Carolina with Davis Funeral Home, Wilmington, North Carolina handling the arrangements. He leaves to cherish his memories: five children, Rufus Burst, Robin E. Smith (Stanley), Veronica D. Bellamy, Karen A. Doyle, and Vincent J. Bellamy; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2020