Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bennett Obituary
BENNETT, James Thomas James Thomas Bennett age 89, of Snellville, GA, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. James was the beloved husband of, Ann (DeSormo); father of, Beverly (William) Hill, Bari Ann Bennett (William McDaniel), and Beth Ann (Michael) Gill; grandfather of, Alaina and Stephen Hill, and Rachel and Ansley Gill. James was a Navy Veteran. He was a graduate of the University of New York at Buffalo with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, He was a retired Aeronautical Engineer for Lockheed Martin. The family has chosen to Celebrate the Life of James Thomas Bennett in private and there will be no arrangements announced. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -