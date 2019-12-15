|
|
BENNETT, James Thomas James Thomas Bennett age 89, of Snellville, GA, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. James was the beloved husband of, Ann (DeSormo); father of, Beverly (William) Hill, Bari Ann Bennett (William McDaniel), and Beth Ann (Michael) Gill; grandfather of, Alaina and Stephen Hill, and Rachel and Ansley Gill. James was a Navy Veteran. He was a graduate of the University of New York at Buffalo with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, He was a retired Aeronautical Engineer for Lockheed Martin. The family has chosen to Celebrate the Life of James Thomas Bennett in private and there will be no arrangements announced. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019