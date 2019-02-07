BERGMANN, James Michael "Jim" James Michael "Jim" Bergmann was born in West Allis, Wisconsin in 1935. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Jim attended Marquette University (Milwaukee) before transferring to the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1956 where he completed his degree in Civil Engineering. On the first day of registration at UW, Jim met the love of his life, Sue. Sue and Jim were married their Senior year. Upon graduation Jim worked with the Corps of Engineers in Denver, CO for three years, and then returned to UW to earn a Master's Degree. His career then took him to Sunnyvale, CA with the US Geological Survey. Early in his career Jim co-authored a computer simulated model for predicting rain fall run off that was used nationally for many years. In 1973 Jim moved with his family to Atlanta, GA and took a position as Regional Computer Specialist for the US Geological Survey, a job he retained until his retirement in 1990. Jim gained a lifelong enthusiasm for football while playing on a championship team at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis; and remained a Green Bay Packers fan. His other great interest was golf, both playing during retirement and as a TV buff. He enjoyed puttering and projects around the house. As a father Jim kept up with the many activities of his children, including coaching, chauffeuring, and tutoring in Math. He served as the family chef for many years and became known for his unusual culinary concoctions. Grandpa Jim devoted much time supporting his daughter and widowed daughter-in-law while they were single parenting, becoming a Grandpa extraordinaire. Jim's friends, neighbors and colleagues knew him to be a good man with a sense of humor and direct approach to life. For several years he assisted a neighbor who was widowed and suffered from Alzhiemer's. Jim supported his wife's career interests and travels. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Sanborn Bergmann, and children Rebecca Pence of Columbus, GA; Ben, Raleigh, NC; Tony (Sharon) Carrollton, GA; Ted, Tucker, GA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His son Mikel predeceased him in 1992. Other surviving family are sisters Judith Zivko, Guthrie, OK; Elizabeth Collins, Mesa, AZ; and, numerous nieces and nephews. Online comdolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary