BLACK, James Robert "Bob" James Robert "Bob" Black passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at Maple Ridge Nursing Home in Cartersville, GA. Bob was born February 2, 1935 to Marion Paul and Clyde Ellen Black in Colbert, GA. He attended Northside High School in Atlanta. Bob was chosen one of the top 10 athletes in his high school. He received a football scholarship to Auburn University. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports. After college Bob served 4 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired after 31 years with Atlantic Steel Company in Atlanta and Cartersville. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ellijay, of which he and Shirley were founding members. They also helped establish Savior of All Lutheran Church in Cartersville. He was a member of the Leroy Duncan Lodge, Sons of the American Revolution and Cartersville Retired Men's Club. In 1972, he and Shirley started square dancing lessons and danced all around the United States for about 30 years making lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Crosby and brother in law James Hampton. Surviving are his wife of 58 years Shirley Lewallyn Black formerly of Dalton, daughter Staci Black Kelley, grandson James Zachary Kelley (Samantha), sisters Pauline Hampton, Nancy Jeffares (Edward) and brother-in-law Leroy Crosby. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He will be remembered as a man who loved his God, family and friends. The family wants to thank Dr Bevill, Dr Prempeh, as well as the nursing staff at Maple Ridge for their loving care and support at such a difficult time. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future and announcement will be made. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd Spinal Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-9965.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019