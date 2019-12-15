Services
James Bolton Obituary
BOLTON, James James Larry Bolton, age 85, of Tucker, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Bowen Bolton; his parents, Mack and Lorene Bolton; brothers, Mack R. and Steve Bolton. He is survived by his daughter, Barrie Bolton; grandchildren, Sydney Blount and Derek Blount; great-grandson, James Wade Blount; sister, Martha Stone; brother, Jack Bolton. Larry was born May 2, 1934, in Tucker, Georgia. He attended Tucker High School. He was an Army Veteran and retired United States Postal Carrier. He had a heart of gold. He will be forever loved by those of us he left behind. He will be missed by his many friends that he considered his family. We will miss all of his funny sayings, stories and love he brought into our lives. He had a way with words that can never be duplicated. The family will receive friends for a celebration of his life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 PM, at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
