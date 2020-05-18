|
BRIGMAN, James Dr. James Amos ("Jim") Brigman passed away of natural causes on Friday, May 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Moira Catherine Brigman, and three children, James Matthew Brigman (Kristi), Glenn Patrick Brigman, and Katherine Brigman Short (Madison). He is also survived by his grandson, James Driver Brigman. Jim Brigman was born in Atlanta, GA on August 5, 1948. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Norcross High School in 1966. From there, Jim went on to attend Emory University and Emory University School of Medicine, graduating with his M.D. in 1973. Following medical school, Jim practiced urology in the Atlanta area for his whole career, performing countless surgeries and always providing excellent care to his patients, many of whom he remained close with after their medical procedures. Along the way, Jim met his loving wife Moira, a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital the time. They were married in October 1986 and remained lovingly so for the next 34 years, until Jim's passing. Jim enjoyed golf, travel, classical music, taking family photographs, and most of all, spending time with his wife and children. The family will have a small reception for immediate family on Tuesday, May 19, with a larger celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northside United Methodist Church (2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020