BRITT, James "Jim" James "Jim" Britt, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Foskey will officiate. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Jim retired from General Motors, was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, and had been a member of the Masonic Lodge in Stone Mountain for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Andrew Britt; parents, John Claude and Mary Jane Britt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence L. and Minnie Lois Pettit; son-in-law, John Smith; as well as 10 brothers and sisters. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Britt of Loganville; daughter, Deborah Smith of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Ronnie Bowen of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sherry Britt of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Drew and Michele Bowen of Monroe; Brittany and David Mathis of Monroe; Jenna and Adam Oglesbee of Loganville; Bo Britt of Lawrenceville; great grandchildren, Tinsley Bowen, Timothy Mathis, Adalyn Bowen, Gabriel Mathis; sister, Barbara Smith of Cumming; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Barron Osborne of Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corinth Baptist Church Youth Group, 3156 Langley Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019